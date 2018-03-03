VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre
3/3/18 - MSF’s brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It’s heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it’s a world first and urgently needed.
This week's video news Sat 03/03/2018 - 15:02
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Misery at Brussels Airport VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Misery at Brussels Airport
- MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre 3/3/18 - MSF’s brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It’s heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it’s a world first and urgently needed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre 3/3/18 - MSF’s brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It’s heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it’s a world first and urgently needed.
- The big freeze of 1963 If you think that it has been cold over the past week of so the current cold snap is nothing compared with the prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures 55 years ago in the winter of 1963. Back then it was so cold that the River Scheldt froze people were able to walk across the ice to the opposite river bank. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The big freeze of 1963 If you think that it has been cold over the past week of so the current cold snap is nothing compared with the prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures 55 years ago in the winter of 1963. Back then it was so cold that the River Scheldt froze people were able to walk across the ice to the opposite river bank.
- Charlotte Rampling’s ‘Hannah’: made in Brussels 1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Charlotte Rampling’s ‘Hannah’: made in Brussels 1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'.
- EU agrees equal pay for workers posted abroad 1/3/18 – The European commission has struck a deal with the European Parliament and the member states to ensure that workers posted abroad will be paid the same rate as workers in the country where they are posted. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? EU agrees equal pay for workers posted abroad 1/3/18 – The European commission has struck a deal with the European Parliament and the member states to ensure that workers posted abroad will be paid the same rate as workers in the country where they are posted.