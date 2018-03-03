VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
MSF Belgium unveils new mobile operating theatre

3/3/18 - MSF’s brand new mobile operating theatre is on show in downtown Brussels. It’s heading for the frontline in wars and natural disasters. All for the price of 3.8 million euros, it’s a world first and urgently needed.

This week's video news Sat 03/03/2018 - 15:02
