VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Misery at Brussels Airport

3/3/18 - Brussels Airport: a camp bed was the fate of 200 of the 1,000 passengers stranded in Brussels on Friday: 130 flights were cancelled as a result of the adverse weather.

This week's video news Sat 03/03/2018 - 15:01
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >