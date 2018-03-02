VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The big freeze of 1963
If you think that it has been cold over the past week of so the current cold snap is nothing compared with the prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures 55 years ago in the winter of 1963. Back then it was so cold that the River Scheldt froze people were able to walk across the ice to the opposite river bank.
- The big freeze of 1963 If you think that it has been cold over the past week of so the current cold snap is nothing compared with the prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures 55 years ago in the winter of 1963. Back then it was so cold that the River Scheldt froze people were able to walk across the ice to the opposite river bank.
- Charlotte Rampling's 'Hannah': made in Brussels 1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'.
- EU agrees equal pay for workers posted abroad 1/3/18 – The European commission has struck a deal with the European Parliament and the member states to ensure that workers posted abroad will be paid the same rate as workers in the country where they are posted.
- Big Freeze claims first death 1/3/18 - A 54-year-old Romanian was found dead in the streets of Antwerp this morning. The man is believed to be the first Belgian victim of the Big Freeze.
- Vestager:"I knit during meetings to remain concentrated" The European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was a guest in VRT television's chat show Van Gils & Gasten. Known by some as "Europe's Iron Lady", the Danish politician showed something of her softer side during the interview. She told of her passion for knitting and of a model of hand with a raised middle figure that she has in her office.