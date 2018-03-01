VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Big Freeze claims first death

1/3/18 - A 54-year-old Romanian was found dead in the streets of Antwerp this morning. The man is believed to be the first Belgian victim of the Big Freeze.

Thu 01/03/2018 - 15:37
