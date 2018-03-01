VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
EU agrees equal pay for workers posted abroad

1/3/18 – The European commission has struck a deal with the European Parliament and the member states to ensure that workers posted abroad will be paid the same rate as workers in the country where they are posted.

