Charlotte Rampling’s ‘Hannah’: made in Brussels
1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'.
This week's video news Thu 01/03/2018 - 15:34
- Charlotte Rampling's 'Hannah': made in Brussels 1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'.
- EU agrees equal pay for workers posted abroad 1/3/18 – The European commission has struck a deal with the European Parliament and the member states to ensure that workers posted abroad will be paid the same rate as workers in the country where they are posted.
- Big Freeze claims first death 1/3/18 - A 54-year-old Romanian was found dead in the streets of Antwerp this morning. The man is believed to be the first Belgian victim of the Big Freeze.
- Vestager:"I knit during meetings to remain concentrated" The European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was a guest in VRT television's chat show Van Gils & Gasten. Known by some as "Europe's Iron Lady", the Danish politician showed something of her softer side during the interview. She told of her passion for knitting and of a model of hand with a raised middle figure that she has in her office.
- Water company fines under fire The Federal Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) says he is going to talk to the water companies to stop fining late-payers that receive a first reminder.