Charlotte Rampling’s ‘Hannah’: made in Brussels

1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Charlotte Rampling’s ‘Hannah’: made in Brussels

1/3/18 – British star Charlotte Rampling was in Brussels on Wednesday for the opening of the Palace cinema and a screening of her brand new movie 'Hannah'.