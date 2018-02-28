VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Vestager:"I knit during meetings to remain concentrated"
The European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was a guest in VRT television’s chat show Van Gils & Gasten. Known by some as “Europe’s Iron Lady”, the Danish politician showed something of her softer side during the interview. She told of her passion for knitting and of a model of hand with a raised middle figure that she has in her office.
The Federal Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) says he is going to talk to the water companies to stop fining late-payers that receive a first reminder.
A compensation case brought on behalf of 400 Ryanair passengers has got under way in Charleroi. They are demanding a total of 110,000 euro from the Irish airline as compensation for their flights either having been cancelled or postponed.
The south of Limburg Province and the East of Flemish Brabant experienced quite unexpected and very localised snowfall. The snowfall cames as a result of clouds of steam released from industrial sites more than 150 kilometres away in Germany's industrial heartland.
The world's top break-dancers were in Mechelen (Antwerp province) on Saturday evening for the final of Battle of Honour. The completion was won by the Ukrainian B-Boy Lussy Sky.