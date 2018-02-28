Vestager:"I knit during meetings to remain concentrated"

The European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager was a guest in VRT television’s chat show Van Gils & Gasten. Known by some as “Europe’s Iron Lady”, the Danish politician showed something of her softer side during the interview. She told of her passion for knitting and of a model of hand with a raised middle figure that she has in her office.

