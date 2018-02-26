VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ryanair compensation case gets under away

A compensation case brought on behalf of 400 Ryanair passengers has got under way in Charleroi. They are demanding a total of 110,000 euro from the Irish airline as compensation for their flights either having been cancelled or postponed.

Mon 26/02/2018
