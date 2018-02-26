VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

German steam cloud causes snowfall in Flanders

The south of Limburg Province and the East of Flemish Brabant experienced quite unexpected and very localised snowfall. The snowfall cames as a result of clouds of steam released from industrial sites more than 150 kilometres away in Germany’s industrial heartland.

This week's video news Mon 26/02/2018 - 12:15
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >