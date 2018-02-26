VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
German steam cloud causes snowfall in Flanders
The south of Limburg Province and the East of Flemish Brabant experienced quite unexpected and very localised snowfall. The snowfall cames as a result of clouds of steam released from industrial sites more than 150 kilometres away in Germany’s industrial heartland.
This week's video news Mon 26/02/2018 - 12:15
Water company fines under fire
The Federal Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) says he is going to talk to the water companies to stop fining late-payers that receive a first reminder.
Ryanair compensation case gets under away
A compensation case brought on behalf of 400 Ryanair passengers has got under way in Charleroi. They are demanding a total of 110,000 euro from the Irish airline as compensation for their flights either having been cancelled or postponed.
B-Boy Lussy Sky wins Battle of Honour
The world's top break-dancers were in Mechelen (Antwerp province) on Saturday evening for the final of Battle of Honour. The completion was won by the Ukrainian B-Boy Lussy Sky.
Porsche written off in collision with signal box
A signal box has been seriously damaged in Mechelen after a Porsche sports car drove into it at high speed. The driver was slightly injured in the incident. However, her expensive sports car is a write off.