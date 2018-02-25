VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
B-Boy Lussy Sky wins Battle of Honour
The world’s top break-dancers were in Mechelen (Antwerp province) on Saturday evening for the final of Battle of Honour. The completion was won by the Ukrainian B-Boy Lussy Sky.
