B-Boy Lussy Sky wins Battle of Honour

Porsche written off in collision with signal box

A signal box has been seriously damaged in Mechelen after a Porsche sports car drove into it at high speed. The driver was slightly injured in the incident. However, her expensive sports car is a write off.

