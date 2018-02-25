VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Porsche written off in collision with signal box

A signal box has been seriously damaged in Mechelen after a Porsche sports car drove into it at high speed. The driver was slightly injured in the incident. However, her expensive sports car is a write off.

 

