This week's video news Sat 24/02/2018 - 16:30
More and more of us own electrically powered bikes - According to a study by the transport lobby group VAB 15% of cyclists in Flanders now used electrically powered bikes. This is up from 6% 3 years ago.
Let there be light! - All weekend you can enjoy the Brussels Bright Light Festival. Light art creations can be seen at various locations across the city centre. The lights are switched on each evening at 6:30pm and turned off again at 11pm.
New DHL sorting centre at Brussels Airport 22/2/18 - International courier DHL has unveiled its brand new automated sorting centre at Brussels Airport creating 200 new jobs and more to come.
Batibouw building fair opens in Brussels 22/2/18 - The annual Batibouw building fair is on at the Heizel in Brussels. Today and tomorrow access is limited to professionals but starting Saturday anybody interested in the latest technical developments in the construction industry is welcome.
Financial scandal widens at City of Brussels IT organisation 22/2/18 - GIAL, the not for profit organisation that manages IT services for the city of brussels, remains a source of scandal. At the weekend it emerged that a director had been earning up to a thousand euros a day as a consultant. It's now become clear a second director too was been paid in this way.