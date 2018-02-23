Let there be light!

All weekend you can enjoy the Brussels Bright Light Festival. Light art creations can be seen at various locations across the city centre. The lights are switched on each evening at 6:30pm and turned off again at 11pm.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Let there be light!

All weekend you can enjoy the Brussels Bright Light Festival. Light art creations can be seen at various locations across the city centre. The lights are switched on each evening at 6:30pm and turned off again at 11pm.