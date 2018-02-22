Financial scandal widens at City of Brussels IT organisation

22/2/18 - GIAL, the not for profit organisation that manages IT services for the city of brussels, remains a source of scandal. At the weekend it emerged that a director had been earning up to a thousand euros a day as a consultant. It’s now become clear a second director too was been paid in this way.

