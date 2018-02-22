VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Batibouw building fair opens in Brussels

22/2/18 - The annual Batibouw building fair is on at the Heizel in Brussels. Today and tomorrow access is limited to professionals but starting Saturday anybody interested in the latest technical developments in the construction industry is welcome.

