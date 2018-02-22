VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Batibouw building fair opens in Brussels
22/2/18 - The annual Batibouw building fair is on at the Heizel in Brussels. Today and tomorrow access is limited to professionals but starting Saturday anybody interested in the latest technical developments in the construction industry is welcome.
New DHL sorting centre at Brussels Airport 22/2/18 - International courier DHL has unveiled its brand new automated sorting centre at Brussels Airport creating 200 new jobs and more to come.
Financial scandal widens at City of Brussels IT organisation 22/2/18 - GIAL, the not for profit organisation that manages IT services for the city of brussels, remains a source of scandal. At the weekend it emerged that a director had been earning up to a thousand euros a day as a consultant. It's now become clear a second director too was been paid in this way.
Antwerp gets tough on drugs 21/2/18 - Antwerp, it's sometimes dubbed 'Naples on the River Schelde'. It's a hub in the international drugs trade but now police, prosecutors, customs and social inspectors are joining forces to drive this ill out of the city.
"Don't travel to Belgium" 21/2/18 - The asylum and migration secretary Theo Francken is in Guinee in West Africa. The trip is intended to dissuade Guineans from travelling to Belgium and to agree fresh arrangements for the return of failed asylum seekers.