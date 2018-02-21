VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“Don’t travel to Belgium”

21/2/18 - The asylum and migration secretary Theo Francken is in Guinee in West Africa. The trip is intended to dissuade Guineans from travelling to Belgium and to agree fresh arrangements for the return of failed asylum seekers.

