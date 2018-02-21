“Don’t travel to Belgium”

600,000 sculptures to mark Great War centenary

21/2/18 - Hundreds of thousands of sculptures are being laid out in Zillebeke in what a hundred years ago was part of the Noman's land between British and German forces. Clay from Belgium and Germany is being mixed to form the sculptures. The sculptures are dried and baked in a brick factory at a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius. After they have cooled off they are placed outside. The sculptures form part of the Coming World Remember Me project.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

600,000 sculptures to mark Great War centenary

21/2/18 - Hundreds of thousands of sculptures are being laid out in Zillebeke in what a hundred years ago was part of the Noman's land between British and German forces. Clay from Belgium and Germany is being mixed to form the sculptures. The sculptures are dried and baked in a brick factory at a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius. After they have cooled off they are placed outside. The sculptures form part of the Coming World Remember Me project.