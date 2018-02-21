VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
600,000 sculptures to mark Great War centenary
21/2/18 - Hundreds of thousands of sculptures are being laid out in Zillebeke in what a hundred years ago was part of the Noman's land between British and German forces. Clay from Belgium and Germany is being mixed to form the sculptures. The sculptures are dried and baked in a brick factory at a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius. After they have cooled off they are placed outside. The sculptures form part of the Coming World Remember Me project.
Antwerp gets tough on drugs 21/2/18 - Antwerp, it's sometimes dubbed 'Naples on the River Schelde'. It's a hub in the international drugs trade but now police, prosecutors, customs and social inspectors are joining forces to drive this ill out of the city.
"Don't travel to Belgium" 21/2/18 - The asylum and migration secretary Theo Francken is in Guinee in West Africa. The trip is intended to dissuade Guineans from travelling to Belgium and to agree fresh arrangements for the return of failed asylum seekers.
600,000 sculptures to mark Great War centenary 21/2/18 - Hundreds of thousands of sculptures are being laid out in Zillebeke in what a hundred years ago was part of the Noman's land between British and German forces. Clay from Belgium and Germany is being mixed to form the sculptures. The sculptures are dried and baked in a brick factory at a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius. After they have cooled off they are placed outside. The sculptures form part of the Coming World Remember Me project.
Russian experts came and went A team of Russian experts that had gone to the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts to investigate the authenticity of a number of paintings has packed and left after just one day.
Register as an organ donor with your GP or at the Town Hall You will soon be able to register as an organ donor with your GP or at your local Town Hall. Normally everyone in Belgium is automatically a donor. However, if they are not registered doctors ask for deceased's family's consent.