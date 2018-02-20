VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Register as an organ donor with your GP or at the Town Hall

You will soon be able to register as an organ donor with your GP or at your local Town Hall. Normally everyone in Belgium is automatically a donor. However, if they are not registered doctors ask for deceased’s family’s consent.

This week's video news Tue 20/02/2018 - 16:18
