VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Don't say Jupilier, say Belgium

The pils beer Jupiler will be known as Belgium for the next 5 months. The name chance is an advertising stunt by the brewers AB InBev that are sponsoring our country’s team in this summer’s World Cup.

This week's video news Tue 20/02/2018 - 16:16
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >