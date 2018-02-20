VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Don't say Jupilier, say Belgium
The pils beer Jupiler will be known as Belgium for the next 5 months. The name chance is an advertising stunt by the brewers AB InBev that are sponsoring our country’s team in this summer’s World Cup.
- Russian experts came and went A team of Russian experts that had gone to the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts to investigate the authenticity of a number of paintings has packed and left after just one day. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Russian experts came and went A team of Russian experts that had gone to the Ghent Museum of Fine Arts to investigate the authenticity of a number of paintings has packed and left after just one day.
- Register as an organ donor with your GP or at the Town Hall You will soon be able to register as an organ donor with your GP or at your local Town Hall. Normally everyone in Belgium is automatically a donor. However, if they are not registered doctors ask for deceased’s family’s consent. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Register as an organ donor with your GP or at the Town Hall You will soon be able to register as an organ donor with your GP or at your local Town Hall. Normally everyone in Belgium is automatically a donor. However, if they are not registered doctors ask for deceased’s family’s consent.
- Don't say Jupilier, say Belgium The pils beer Jupiler will be known as Belgium for the next 5 months. The name chance is an advertising stunt by the brewers AB InBev that are sponsoring our country’s team in this summer’s World Cup. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Don't say Jupilier, say Belgium The pils beer Jupiler will be known as Belgium for the next 5 months. The name chance is an advertising stunt by the brewers AB InBev that are sponsoring our country’s team in this summer’s World Cup.
- Transport strike: Expats muddle through 19/2/18 – Strike action severely disrupted public transport in Brussels this morning. Two of the three transport unions say the Brussels local public transport has grown too quickly without the necessary structures being put in place. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Transport strike: Expats muddle through 19/2/18 – Strike action severely disrupted public transport in Brussels this morning. Two of the three transport unions say the Brussels local public transport has grown too quickly without the necessary structures being put in place.
- Fire destroys warehouse A fire raged at a furniture warehouse near to the canal in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Sunday morning. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire destroys warehouse A fire raged at a furniture warehouse near to the canal in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Sunday morning.