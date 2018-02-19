VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Transport strike: Expats muddle through
19/2/18 – Strike action severely disrupted public transport in Brussels this morning. Two of the three transport unions say the Brussels local public transport has grown too quickly without the necessary structures being put in place.
Transport strike: Expats muddle through 19/2/18 – Strike action severely disrupted public transport in Brussels this morning. Two of the three transport unions say the Brussels local public transport has grown too quickly without the necessary structures being put in place.
Fire destroys warehouse A fire raged at a furniture warehouse near to the canal in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Sunday morning.
Brussels Airlines pilots to carry on working normally Brussels Airlines pilots have said that they won't be taking any industrial action for the time being in their on-going dispute over wages, pensions and pressure of work.
Car-Pass to be extend to 2nd hand cars from abroad? The Federal Economy Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) has announced measures that he hopes will stand out fraudulent practices with the sale of second hand cars from abroad.
Student digs gutted by fire A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control.