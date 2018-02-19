Transport strike: Expats muddle through

19/2/18 – Strike action severely disrupted public transport in Brussels this morning. Two of the three transport unions say the Brussels local public transport has grown too quickly without the necessary structures being put in place.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Transport strike: Expats muddle through

19/2/18 – Strike action severely disrupted public transport in Brussels this morning. Two of the three transport unions say the Brussels local public transport has grown too quickly without the necessary structures being put in place.