VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire destroys warehouse
A fire raged at a furniture warehouse near to the canal in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Sunday morning.
This week's video news Sun 18/02/2018 - 11:43
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Fire destroys warehouse A fire raged at a furniture warehouse near to the canal in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Sunday morning. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire destroys warehouse A fire raged at a furniture warehouse near to the canal in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek on Sunday morning.
- Brussels Airlines pilots to carry on working normally Brussels Airlines pilots have said that they won't be taking any industrial action for the time being in their on-going dispute over wages, pensions and pressure of work. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Brussels Airlines pilots to carry on working normally Brussels Airlines pilots have said that they won't be taking any industrial action for the time being in their on-going dispute over wages, pensions and pressure of work.
- Car-Pass to be extend to 2nd hand cars from abroad? The Federal Economy Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) has announced measures that he hopes will stand out fraudulent practices with the sale of second hand cars from abroad. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Car-Pass to be extend to 2nd hand cars from abroad? The Federal Economy Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) has announced measures that he hopes will stand out fraudulent practices with the sale of second hand cars from abroad.
- Student digs gutted by fire A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Student digs gutted by fire A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control.
- Off-shore solar energy parks from 2020? The Federal Government is to look into the feasibility of constructing floating solar energy parks in the North Sea. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Off-shore solar energy parks from 2020? The Federal Government is to look into the feasibility of constructing floating solar energy parks in the North Sea.