Brussels Airlines pilots to carry on working normally
Brussels Airlines pilots have said that they won't be taking any industrial action for the time being in their on-going dispute over wages, pensions and pressure of work.
This week's video news Sat 17/02/2018 - 16:00
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Brussels Airlines pilots have said that they won't be taking any industrial action for the time being in their on-going dispute over wages, pensions and pressure of work.
Car-Pass to be extend to 2nd hand cars from abroad? The Federal Economy Minister Kris Peeters (Flemish Christian democrat) has announced measures that he hopes will stand out fraudulent practices with the sale of second hand cars from abroad.
Student digs gutted by fire A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control.
Off-shore solar energy parks from 2020? The Federal Government is to look into the feasibility of constructing floating solar energy parks in the North Sea.
More people falling ill while on holiday According to figures from the travel assistance organisation VAB, there has been a big rise is the number of people falling ill while on holiday this half term break. VAB has recorded 68% more sick people than this time last year.