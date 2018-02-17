Car-Pass to be extend to 2nd hand cars from abroad?

Brussels Airlines pilots to carry on working normally

Brussels Airlines pilots have said that they won't be taking any industrial action for the time being in their on-going dispute over wages, pensions and pressure of work.

