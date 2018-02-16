Off-shore solar energy parks from 2020?

Student digs gutted by fire

A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Student digs gutted by fire

A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control.