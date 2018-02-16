VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More people falling ill while on holiday
According to figures from the travel assistance organisation VAB, there has been a big rise is the number of people falling ill while on holiday this half term break. VAB has recorded 68% more sick people than this time last year.
This week's video news Fri 16/02/2018 - 15:54
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Student digs gutted by fire A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Student digs gutted by fire A building housing student digs has been damaged in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven. All those in the building were able to escape and the Fire Service soon had the fire under control.
- Off-shore solar energy parks from 2020? The Federal Government is to look into the feasibility of constructing floating solar energy parks in the North Sea. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Off-shore solar energy parks from 2020? The Federal Government is to look into the feasibility of constructing floating solar energy parks in the North Sea.
- More people falling ill while on holiday According to figures from the travel assistance organisation VAB, there has been a big rise is the number of people falling ill while on holiday this half term break. VAB has recorded 68% more sick people than this time last year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? More people falling ill while on holiday According to figures from the travel assistance organisation VAB, there has been a big rise is the number of people falling ill while on holiday this half term break. VAB has recorded 68% more sick people than this time last year.
- Do Belgians discriminate at work? 15/2/18 – A survey conducted by Trendshuis reveals Belgians are very opposed to discrimination on the basis of heritage when it comes to hiring. Still, many migrants complain of discrimination. Ageism of both the elderly and the young too is still clearly an issue. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Do Belgians discriminate at work? 15/2/18 – A survey conducted by Trendshuis reveals Belgians are very opposed to discrimination on the basis of heritage when it comes to hiring. Still, many migrants complain of discrimination. Ageism of both the elderly and the young too is still clearly an issue.
- Mr & Mrs Fox reconquer Brussels 15/2/18 - Thirty years ago there were no foxes in the city. Then they started a reconquest. Today there are more foxes in the city than outside. Foxes at the VRT Broadcast Centre will soon have to move as construction work on a new building starts soon. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Mr & Mrs Fox reconquer Brussels 15/2/18 - Thirty years ago there were no foxes in the city. Then they started a reconquest. Today there are more foxes in the city than outside. Foxes at the VRT Broadcast Centre will soon have to move as construction work on a new building starts soon.