More people falling ill while on holiday

According to figures from the travel assistance organisation VAB, there has been a big rise is the number of people falling ill while on holiday this half term break. VAB has recorded 68% more sick people than this time last year.

This week's video news Fri 16/02/2018 - 15:54
