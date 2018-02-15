VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mr & Mrs Fox reconquer Brussels

15/2/18 - Thirty years ago there were no foxes in the city. Then they started a reconquest. Today there are more foxes in the city than outside. Foxes at the VRT Broadcast Centre will soon have to move as construction work on a new building starts soon.

This week's video news Thu 15/02/2018 - 15:21
