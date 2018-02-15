VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mr & Mrs Fox reconquer Brussels
15/2/18 - Thirty years ago there were no foxes in the city. Then they started a reconquest. Today there are more foxes in the city than outside. Foxes at the VRT Broadcast Centre will soon have to move as construction work on a new building starts soon.
This week's video news Thu 15/02/2018 - 15:21
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Do Belgians discriminate at work? 15/2/18 – A survey conducted by Trendshuis reveals Belgians are very opposed to discrimination on the basis of heritage when it comes to hiring. Still, many migrants complain of discrimination. Ageism of both the elderly and the young too is still clearly an issue.
Mr & Mrs Fox reconquer Brussels 15/2/18 - Thirty years ago there were no foxes in the city. Then they started a reconquest. Today there are more foxes in the city than outside. Foxes at the VRT Broadcast Centre will soon have to move as construction work on a new building starts soon.
It's Auld Lang Syne at Aalst Carnival! 14/2/18 - After three days and nights of revelry carnival celebrations in the city of Aalst are once again at an end.
Belgian Comic Strip Centre hosts Chinese strip cartoons 14/2/18 - The Belgian Comic Strip Centre is hosting an exhibition on Chinese strip cartoons. At present up to 9% of visitors are Chinese and the centre hopes this figure will rise further. The exhibition that will also be visiting China runs in Brussels until the beginning of September.
Flemish take court action to ease flight pressure 14/2/18 - Flemish Brabant Province and eleven municipalities are taking the federal government to court to achieve a more balanced distribution of air traffic in and around Brussels Airport.