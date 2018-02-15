Do Belgians discriminate at work?

15/2/18 – A survey conducted by Trendshuis reveals Belgians are very opposed to discrimination on the basis of heritage when it comes to hiring. Still, many migrants complain of discrimination. Ageism of both the elderly and the young too is still clearly an issue.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Do Belgians discriminate at work?

15/2/18 – A survey conducted by Trendshuis reveals Belgians are very opposed to discrimination on the basis of heritage when it comes to hiring. Still, many migrants complain of discrimination. Ageism of both the elderly and the young too is still clearly an issue.