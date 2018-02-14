VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Flemish take court action to ease flight pressure

14/2/18 - Flemish Brabant Province and eleven municipalities are taking the federal government to court to achieve a more balanced distribution of air traffic in and around Brussels Airport.

This week's video news Wed 14/02/2018 - 15:50
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >