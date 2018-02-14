VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

It’s Auld Lang Syne at Aalst Carnival!

14/2/18 - After three days and nights of revelry carnival celebrations in the city of Aalst are once again at an end.

This week's video news Wed 14/02/2018 - 15:49
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >