VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
It’s Auld Lang Syne at Aalst Carnival!
14/2/18 - After three days and nights of revelry carnival celebrations in the city of Aalst are once again at an end.
This week's video news Wed 14/02/2018 - 15:49
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- It’s Auld Lang Syne at Aalst Carnival! 14/2/18 - After three days and nights of revelry carnival celebrations in the city of Aalst are once again at an end. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? It’s Auld Lang Syne at Aalst Carnival! 14/2/18 - After three days and nights of revelry carnival celebrations in the city of Aalst are once again at an end.
- Belgian Comic Strip Centre hosts Chinese strip cartoons 14/2/18 - The Belgian Comic Strip Centre is hosting an exhibition on Chinese strip cartoons. At present up to 9% of visitors are Chinese and the centre hopes this figure will rise further. The exhibition that will also be visiting China runs in Brussels until the beginning of September. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian Comic Strip Centre hosts Chinese strip cartoons 14/2/18 - The Belgian Comic Strip Centre is hosting an exhibition on Chinese strip cartoons. At present up to 9% of visitors are Chinese and the centre hopes this figure will rise further. The exhibition that will also be visiting China runs in Brussels until the beginning of September.
- Flemish take court action to ease flight pressure 14/2/18 - Flemish Brabant Province and eleven municipalities are taking the federal government to court to achieve a more balanced distribution of air traffic in and around Brussels Airport. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flemish take court action to ease flight pressure 14/2/18 - Flemish Brabant Province and eleven municipalities are taking the federal government to court to achieve a more balanced distribution of air traffic in and around Brussels Airport.
- 8% of Belgians risk becoming ill from tap water According to a report by the European Commission, 8% of Belgians run health risks is they drink tap water. The risk comes mainly from the fact that water mains are old and somewhat decrepit in some areas. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 8% of Belgians risk becoming ill from tap water According to a report by the European Commission, 8% of Belgians run health risks is they drink tap water. The risk comes mainly from the fact that water mains are old and somewhat decrepit in some areas.
- More teachers being suspended Flemish schools are suspending more teachers than was previously the case. However, according to figures that appear in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘De Tijd’ of the 165,000 teachers in Flanders just 140 were suspended during the 2015-2016 school year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? More teachers being suspended Flemish schools are suspending more teachers than was previously the case. However, according to figures that appear in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘De Tijd’ of the 165,000 teachers in Flanders just 140 were suspended during the 2015-2016 school year.