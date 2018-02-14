VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian Comic Strip Centre hosts Chinese strip cartoons

14/2/18 - The Belgian Comic Strip Centre is hosting an exhibition on Chinese strip cartoons. At present up to 9% of visitors are Chinese and the centre hopes this figure will rise further. The exhibition that will also be visiting China runs in Brussels until the beginning of September.

