VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

8% of Belgians risk becoming ill from tap water

According to a report by the European Commission, 8% of Belgians run health risks is they drink tap water. The risk comes mainly from the fact that water mains are old and somewhat decrepit in some areas.

This week's video news Tue 13/02/2018 - 16:23
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >