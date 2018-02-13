8% of Belgians risk becoming ill from tap water

According to a report by the European Commission, 8% of Belgians run health risks is they drink tap water. The risk comes mainly from the fact that water mains are old and somewhat decrepit in some areas.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

8% of Belgians risk becoming ill from tap water

According to a report by the European Commission, 8% of Belgians run health risks is they drink tap water. The risk comes mainly from the fact that water mains are old and somewhat decrepit in some areas.