More teachers being suspended
Flemish schools are suspending more teachers than was previously the case. However, according to figures that appear in Tuesday’s edition of the daily ‘De Tijd’ of the 165,000 teachers in Flanders just 140 were suspended during the 2015-2016 school year.
- 8% of Belgians risk becoming ill from tap water According to a report by the European Commission, 8% of Belgians run health risks is they drink tap water. The risk comes mainly from the fact that water mains are old and somewhat decrepit in some areas.
- More teachers being suspended Flemish schools are suspending more teachers than was previously the case. However, according to figures that appear in Tuesday's edition of the daily 'De Tijd' of the 165,000 teachers in Flanders just 140 were suspended during the 2015-2016 school year.
- Two die in light aircraft crash near Hasselt Two people have been killed after the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Stokrooie, near Hasselt in Limburg province. The accident happened on Monday afternoon. The plane was on its way from Wavelgem Airfield in West Flanders to Zwartberg in the Limburg town of Genk.
- Antwerp's past unearthed for a single weekend 11/2/18 – In the 16th century Emperor Charles V ordered the construction of fortifications around the city of Antwerp. Part of the defensive walls including the Kipdorp Gate Bridge have been unearthed during roadworks and can be visited only this weekend.
- Flemings enjoy good skiing at home! 11/2/18 - It's the half term break and many Flemings are heading out east to Belgian skiing resorts; recent snow means that you don't have to travel abroad to enjoy this pastime. Skiing enthusiasts had to be patient: there was a twenty minute queue to rent your skis, but it was worth it.