Two die in light aircraft crash near Hasselt

Two people have been killed after the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Stokrooie, near Hasselt in Limburg province. The accident happened on Monday afternoon. The plane was on its way from Wavelgem Airfield in West Flanders to Zwartberg in the Limburg town of Genk.

Mon 12/02/2018
This week's video news

