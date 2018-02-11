VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Antwerp’s past unearthed for a single weekend
11/2/18 – In the 16th century Emperor Charles V ordered the construction of fortifications around the city of Antwerp. Part of the defensive walls including the Kipdorp Gate Bridge have been unearthed during roadworks and can be visited only this weekend.
Antwerp's past unearthed for a single weekend 11/2/18 – In the 16th century Emperor Charles V ordered the construction of fortifications around the city of Antwerp. Part of the defensive walls including the Kipdorp Gate Bridge have been unearthed during roadworks and can be visited only this weekend.
Flemings enjoy good skiing at home! 11/2/18 - It's the half term break and many Flemings are heading out east to Belgian skiing resorts; recent snow means that you don't have to travel abroad to enjoy this pastime. Skiing enthusiasts had to be patient: there was a twenty minute queue to rent your skis, but it was worth it.
It's Carnival Day in Aalst! 11/2/18 – It's carnival day in Aalst, the Flemish capital of carnival. Dozens of floats will take part in the carnival parade this afternoon. Countless volunteers have been busy for months preparing the giant caricatures. VRT News went to take a look at how the carnival heads are cut.
Spectacular fire at car repair works in Diest 11/2/18 - A fire at a house and adjoining car workshop in Diest caused a bit of a panic last night after it emerged roofing tiles containing asbestos had been used. The fire started around 7PM and quickly spread. Residents in a 5 km radius were asked to keep windows and doors shut as a result of the dense smoke emanating from the firm that operates a tow-away service and vehicle paint works. The fire brigade also cordoned off an area to prevent asbestos contamination.
Queen Mathilde in Ghana: "It's good child brides aren't being swept under the carpet" 10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN's sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. "It's good this is an issue that is being talked about" Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens.