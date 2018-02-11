Antwerp’s past unearthed for a single weekend

11/2/18 – In the 16th century Emperor Charles V ordered the construction of fortifications around the city of Antwerp. Part of the defensive walls including the Kipdorp Gate Bridge have been unearthed during roadworks and can be visited only this weekend.

