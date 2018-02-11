VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flemings enjoy good skiing at home!

11/2/18 - It’s the half term break and many Flemings are heading out east to Belgian skiing resorts; recent snow means that you don’t have to travel abroad to enjoy this pastime. Skiing enthusiasts had to be patient: there was a twenty minute queue to rent your skis, but it was worth it.

11/02/2018
