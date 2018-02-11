VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

It’s Carnival Day in Aalst!

11/2/18 – It’s carnival day in Aalst, the Flemish capital of carnival. Dozens of floats will take part in the carnival parade this afternoon. Countless volunteers have been busy for months preparing the giant caricatures. VRT News went to take a look at how the carnival heads are cut.

This week's video news Sun 11/02/2018 - 10:08
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >