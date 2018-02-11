It’s Carnival Day in Aalst!

11/2/18 – It’s carnival day in Aalst, the Flemish capital of carnival. Dozens of floats will take part in the carnival parade this afternoon. Countless volunteers have been busy for months preparing the giant caricatures. VRT News went to take a look at how the carnival heads are cut.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

It’s Carnival Day in Aalst!

11/2/18 – It’s carnival day in Aalst, the Flemish capital of carnival. Dozens of floats will take part in the carnival parade this afternoon. Countless volunteers have been busy for months preparing the giant caricatures. VRT News went to take a look at how the carnival heads are cut.