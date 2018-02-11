VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Spectacular fire at car repair works in Diest
11/2/18 - A fire at a house and adjoining car workshop in Diest caused a bit of a panic last night after it emerged roofing tiles containing asbestos had been used. The fire started around 7PM and quickly spread. Residents in a 5 km radius were asked to keep windows and doors shut as a result of the dense smoke emanating from the firm that operates a tow-away service and vehicle paint works. The fire brigade also cordoned off an area to prevent asbestos contamination.
- It's Carnival Day in Aalst! 11/2/18 – It's carnival day in Aalst, the Flemish capital of carnival. Dozens of floats will take part in the carnival parade this afternoon. Countless volunteers have been busy for months preparing the giant caricatures. VRT News went to take a look at how the carnival heads are cut.
- Spectacular fire at car repair works in Diest 11/2/18 - A fire at a house and adjoining car workshop in Diest caused a bit of a panic last night after it emerged roofing tiles containing asbestos had been used. The fire started around 7PM and quickly spread. Residents in a 5 km radius were asked to keep windows and doors shut as a result of the dense smoke emanating from the firm that operates a tow-away service and vehicle paint works. The fire brigade also cordoned off an area to prevent asbestos contamination.
- Queen Mathilde in Ghana: "It's good child brides aren't being swept under the carpet" 10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN's sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. "It's good this is an issue that is being talked about" Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens.
- Is Flanders really missing the electric bus? 10/02/18 - The news that the Dutch are snapping up 100 Flemish electric buses, while the Flemish local transport company De Lijn hardly has any electric buses has focused attention on this issue. Flemish mobility minister Weyts points to an order for 60 hybrid buses placed last year and the intention of only operating electric buses in 13 Flemish cities by 2025.
- Black History Month: what's the best movie to watch? 10/2/18 - February is Black History Month. Black culture is celebrated and the history of slavery is revisited. This year this event coincides with the release of 'Black Panther', the first super hero movie set in Africa. Virtually the entire cast is Black American or Black British. VRT's film buff Ward Verrijcken spoke with several actors including Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and quizzed them about the best movies to watch to mark Black History Month.