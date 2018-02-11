VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Spectacular fire at car repair works in Diest

11/2/18 - A fire at a house and adjoining car workshop in Diest caused a bit of a panic last night after it emerged roofing tiles containing asbestos had been used. The fire started around 7PM and quickly spread.  Residents in a 5 km radius were asked to keep windows and doors shut as a result of the dense smoke emanating from the firm that operates a tow-away service and vehicle paint works. The fire brigade also cordoned off an area to prevent asbestos contamination.

Sun 11/02/2018
