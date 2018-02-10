VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Queen Mathilde in Ghana: “It's good child brides aren’t being swept under the carpet”
10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. “It’s good this is an issue that is being talked about” Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens.
This week's video news Sat 10/02/2018 - 15:29
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Queen Mathilde in Ghana: “It's good child brides aren’t being swept under the carpet” 10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. “It’s good this is an issue that is being talked about” Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Queen Mathilde in Ghana: “It's good child brides aren’t being swept under the carpet” 10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. “It’s good this is an issue that is being talked about” Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens.
- Is Flanders really missing the electric bus? 10/02/18 - The news that the Dutch are snapping up 100 Flemish electric buses, while the Flemish local transport company De Lijn hardly has any electric buses has focused attention on this issue. Flemish mobility minister Weyts points to an order for 60 hybrid buses placed last year and the intention of only operating electric buses in 13 Flemish cities by 2025. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Is Flanders really missing the electric bus? 10/02/18 - The news that the Dutch are snapping up 100 Flemish electric buses, while the Flemish local transport company De Lijn hardly has any electric buses has focused attention on this issue. Flemish mobility minister Weyts points to an order for 60 hybrid buses placed last year and the intention of only operating electric buses in 13 Flemish cities by 2025.
- Black History Month: what’s the best movie to watch? 10/2/18 - February is Black History Month. Black culture is celebrated and the history of slavery is revisited. This year this event coincides with the release of ‘Black Panther’, the first super hero movie set in Africa. Virtually the entire cast is Black American or Black British. VRT’s film buff Ward Verrijcken spoke with several actors including Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and quizzed them about the best movies to watch to mark Black History Month. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Black History Month: what’s the best movie to watch? 10/2/18 - February is Black History Month. Black culture is celebrated and the history of slavery is revisited. This year this event coincides with the release of ‘Black Panther’, the first super hero movie set in Africa. Virtually the entire cast is Black American or Black British. VRT’s film buff Ward Verrijcken spoke with several actors including Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and quizzed them about the best movies to watch to mark Black History Month.
- Queen Mathilde visits Ghanaian school Queen Mathilde of the Belgians has visited a primary school in Ghana. She is in the West African country in her capacity as an ambassador for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Queen Mathilde visits Ghanaian school Queen Mathilde of the Belgians has visited a primary school in Ghana. She is in the West African country in her capacity as an ambassador for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
- Coming soon: the registered e-mail It will soon be possible to send a registered e-mail. The relevant authorities have issued the first ever licence to send and follow up registered e-mails to a company from Limburg province. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Coming soon: the registered e-mail It will soon be possible to send a registered e-mail. The relevant authorities have issued the first ever licence to send and follow up registered e-mails to a company from Limburg province.