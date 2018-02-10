Is Flanders really missing the electric bus?

Queen Mathilde in Ghana: “It's good child brides aren’t being swept under the carpet”

10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. “It’s good this is an issue that is being talked about” Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Queen Mathilde in Ghana: “It's good child brides aren’t being swept under the carpet”

10/02/18 – UN ambassador Queen Mathilde of the Belgians is in Ghana this week to learn how this West African country is meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals. She lectured at the University of Ghana and also met a child bride. “It’s good this is an issue that is being talked about” Queen Mathilde told our reporter Pascale Mertens.