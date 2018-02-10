VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Is Flanders really missing the electric bus?

10/02/18 - The news that the Dutch are snapping up 100 Flemish electric buses, while the Flemish local transport company De Lijn hardly has any electric buses has focused attention on this issue. Flemish mobility minister Weyts points to an order for 60 hybrid buses placed last year and the intention of only operating electric buses in 13 Flemish cities by 2025.

