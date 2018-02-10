VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Black History Month: what’s the best movie to watch?
10/2/18 - February is Black History Month. Black culture is celebrated and the history of slavery is revisited. This year this event coincides with the release of ‘Black Panther’, the first super hero movie set in Africa. Virtually the entire cast is Black American or Black British. VRT’s film buff Ward Verrijcken spoke with several actors including Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and quizzed them about the best movies to watch to mark Black History Month.
Queen Mathilde visits Ghanaian school Queen Mathilde of the Belgians has visited a primary school in Ghana. She is in the West African country in her capacity as an ambassador for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Coming soon: the registered e-mail It will soon be possible to send a registered e-mail. The relevant authorities have issued the first ever licence to send and follow up registered e-mails to a company from Limburg province.
G4S hopes to install 150 ATMs across the country The security company G4S intends to install 150 new cash machines over the next 5 years. With many banks having closed in recent years a growing number of villages no longer have a bank.
Air pollution triggering too many heart attacks 8/2/18 – Poor air quality leads to breathing and cardiovascular problems, an important cause of deaths. Belgian cardiologists report an increase in heart attacks of up to 15% when the air is polluted. They are pressing for stricter norms and a reduction in the number of diesel cars.