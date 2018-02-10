Black History Month: what’s the best movie to watch?

10/2/18 - February is Black History Month. Black culture is celebrated and the history of slavery is revisited. This year this event coincides with the release of ‘Black Panther’, the first super hero movie set in Africa. Virtually the entire cast is Black American or Black British. VRT’s film buff Ward Verrijcken spoke with several actors including Chadwick Boseman, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya and quizzed them about the best movies to watch to mark Black History Month.

