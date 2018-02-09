VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Queen Mathilde visits Ghanaian school

Queen Mathilde of the Belgians has visited a primary school in Ghana. She is in the West African country in her capacity as an ambassador for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

 

