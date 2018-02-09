VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Coming soon: the registered e-mail

It will soon be possible to send a registered e-mail. The relevant authorities have issued the first ever licence to send and follow up registered e-mails to a company from Limburg province.

This week's video news Fri 09/02/2018 - 16:24
