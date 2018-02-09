VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
G4S hopes to install 150 ATMs across the country
The security company G4S intends to install 150 new cash machines over the next 5 years. With many banks having closed in recent years a growing number of villages no longer have a bank.
Queen Mathilde visits Ghanaian school Queen Mathilde of the Belgians has visited a primary school in Ghana. She is in the West African country in her capacity as an ambassador for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.
Coming soon: the registered e-mail It will soon be possible to send a registered e-mail. The relevant authorities have issued the first ever licence to send and follow up registered e-mails to a company from Limburg province.
G4S hopes to install 150 ATMs across the country The security company G4S intends to install 150 new cash machines over the next 5 years. With many banks having closed in recent years a growing number of villages no longer have a bank.
Air pollution triggering too many heart attacks 8/2/18 – Poor air quality leads to breathing and cardiovascular problems, an important cause of deaths. Belgian cardiologists report an increase in heart attacks of up to 15% when the air is polluted. They are pressing for stricter norms and a reduction in the number of diesel cars.
Paris terrorist suspect boycotts court proceedings 8/2/18 – It's the second day of the trial of terrorist suspect Salah Abdeslam. Abdeslam has decided not to appear in court, while a lawyer representing police officers struggled to maintain their anonymity.