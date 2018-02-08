VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Paris terrorist suspect boycotts court proceedings

8/2/18 – It’s the second day of the trial of terrorist suspect Salah Abdeslam. Abdeslam has decided not to appear in court, while a lawyer representing police officers struggled to maintain their anonymity.

