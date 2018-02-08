VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Prince Laurent to defend actions in Parliament

8/2/18 - Prince Laurent will in all likelihood be able to defend his actions in parliament. The government earlier decided to cut his grant by 15% after the Chinese embassy hosted the king’s brother at an event to celebrate the Red Army without the prince first seeking permission.

This week's video news Thu 08/02/2018 - 15:41
