Prince Laurent to defend actions in Parliament

Air pollution triggering too many heart attacks

8/2/18 – Poor air quality leads to breathing and cardiovascular problems, an important cause of deaths. Belgian cardiologists report an increase in heart attacks of up to 15% when the air is polluted. They are pressing for stricter norms and a reduction in the number of diesel cars.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Air pollution triggering too many heart attacks

8/2/18 – Poor air quality leads to breathing and cardiovascular problems, an important cause of deaths. Belgian cardiologists report an increase in heart attacks of up to 15% when the air is polluted. They are pressing for stricter norms and a reduction in the number of diesel cars.