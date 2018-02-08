VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Prince Laurent to defend actions in Parliament
8/2/18 - Prince Laurent will in all likelihood be able to defend his actions in parliament. The government earlier decided to cut his grant by 15% after the Chinese embassy hosted the king’s brother at an event to celebrate the Red Army without the prince first seeking permission.
Air pollution triggering too many heart attacks 8/2/18 – Poor air quality leads to breathing and cardiovascular problems, an important cause of deaths. Belgian cardiologists report an increase in heart attacks of up to 15% when the air is polluted. They are pressing for stricter norms and a reduction in the number of diesel cars.
Paris terrorist suspect boycotts court proceedings 8/2/18 – It's the second day of the trial of terrorist suspect Salah Abdeslam. Abdeslam has decided not to appear in court, while a lawyer representing police officers struggled to maintain their anonymity.
Prince Laurent to defend actions in Parliament 8/2/18 - Prince Laurent will in all likelihood be able to defend his actions in parliament. The government earlier decided to cut his grant by 15% after the Chinese embassy hosted the king's brother at an event to celebrate the Red Army without the prince first seeking permission.
Germans reach out to Brussels Airlines staff 7/2/18 - Eurowings' CEO Thorsten Dirks flew into Brussels on Wednesday in a bid to allay the fears of Brussels Airlines' workers worried about their fate as their company is integrated into the Lufthansa group. Herr Dirks' efforts seem to have met with success as the unions have pledged not to take strike action just yet.
One in seven Belgians can't make ends meet! 7/2/18 - A seventh of the Belgian population is living below the poverty line claims not-for-profit organisation Welzijnszorg. It wants the government to meet its commitments and increase the lowest benefits.