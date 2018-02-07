VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
One in seven Belgians can’t make ends meet!
7/2/18 - A seventh of the Belgian population is living below the poverty line claims not-for-profit organisation Welzijnszorg. It wants the government to meet its commitments and increase the lowest benefits.
Germans reach out to Brussels Airlines staff 7/2/18 - Eurowings' CEO Thorsten Dirks flew into Brussels on Wednesday in a bid to allay the fears of Brussels Airlines' workers worried about their fate as their company is integrated into the Lufthansa group. Herr Dirks' efforts seem to have met with success as the unions have pledged not to take strike action just yet.
One in seven Belgians can't make ends meet! 7/2/18 - A seventh of the Belgian population is living below the poverty line claims not-for-profit organisation Welzijnszorg. It wants the government to meet its commitments and increase the lowest benefits.
600,000 statues remember and look forward 600.000 statues are currently being put in place at the Palingbeek Provincial Estate in the West Flemish village of Zillebeke. The statues are part of the Coming World Remember Me project and have been by 1,000 volunteers over the past 4 years. Each statue represents a victim of the First world War.
Wout Van Aert: "One of the best days of my life on a bicycle" 4/2/18 - Speaking after the race, Wout Van Aert was beaming after grabbing the world title. "This is one of the best days of my life on a bike", he said. "The other riders to win three consecutive rainbow jerseys are all icons of the sport." Now Van Aert is one of them.
Police at the scene after bus accident 2/3/18 - A bus accident very close to the Central Station in Brussels left several pedestrians injured. One person was fighting for his life in hospital. Apparently, the bus ended up on the sidewalk when the driver wanted to avoid a collision with another vehicle.