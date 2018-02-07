Germans reach out to Brussels Airlines staff

7/2/18 - Eurowings’ CEO Thorsten Dirks flew into Brussels on Wednesday in a bid to allay the fears of Brussels Airlines’ workers worried about their fate as their company is integrated into the Lufthansa group. Herr Dirks’ efforts seem to have met with success as the unions have pledged not to take strike action just yet.

