VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

600,000 statues remember and look forward

600.000 statues are currently being put in place at the Palingbeek Provincial Estate in the West Flemish village of Zillebeke. The statues are part of the Coming World Remember Me project and have been by 1,000 volunteers over the past 4 years. Each statue represents a victim of the First world War.

This week's video news Tue 06/02/2018 - 15:42
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >