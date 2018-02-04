VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Wout Van Aert: "One of the best days of my life on a bicycle"
4/2/18 - Speaking after the race, Wout Van Aert was beaming after grabbing the world title. "This is one of the most beautiful days of my life on a bike", he said. "The other riders to win three consecutive rainbow jersey are all icons of the sport." Now Van Aert is one of them.
This week's video news Sun 04/02/2018 - 16:44
Police at the scene after bus accident 2/3/18 - A bus accident very close to the Central Station in Brussels left several pedestrians injured. One person was fighting for his life in hospital. Apparently, the bus ended up on the sidewalk when the driver wanted to avoid a collision with another vehicle.
Rita Deneve's biggest hit "De allereerste keer" The Flemish singer and actress Rita Deneve has died aged 73. The singer best-known for her 1971 hit 'De allereerste keer' (the very first time'), passed away on Wednesday and her death was announced on Friday morning. She was 73.
Google builds second data centre in Mons 1/2/18 – PM Charles Michel was in the southern town of Mons today visiting the US tech giant Google. Mons boasts Google's first data centre in Europe involving a 750 million euro investment. A further 250 million euros are being invested in a second data centre with servers processing emails and internet traffic.
Police make progress in Brussels riot enquiry 1/2/18 – In all 36 people have been detained following the November riots in Brussels. Several police officers were injured, shops were damaged and set alight in the rioting.