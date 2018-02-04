Wout Van Aert: "One of the best days of my life on a bicycle"

4/2/18 - Speaking after the race, Wout Van Aert was beaming after grabbing the world title. "This is one of the most beautiful days of my life on a bike", he said. "The other riders to win three consecutive rainbow jersey are all icons of the sport." Now Van Aert is one of them.

