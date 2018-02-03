Police at the scene after bus accident

2/3/18 - A bus accident very close to the Central Station in Brussels left several pedestrians injured. One person was fighting for his life in hospital. Apparently, the bus ended up on the sidewalk when the driver wanted to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

